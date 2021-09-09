Jonas Brothers new single 'Who's In Your Head' to release on this date

The Jonas Brothers are all set to release their new single 'Who's In Your Head'. The brothers premiered the new song at the Red Rocks Park in Colorado recently. The brothers are currently on their 'Remember This Tour'.

The group posted a video on TikTok featuring concert footage of them performing the unreleased track at Red Rocks, along with some information in the caption to hold their fans over. The trio wrote, "Right now you`re listening to our new song...we just performed it for the first time at Red Rocks on the Remember This tour. The song is called `Who`s in Your Head` and it drops on September 17th!"

The group shared photos on their social media post their Red Rocks show. "So much love at Red Rocks last night. Thank you all for a night we`ll never forget! #RememberThisTour," they captioned the photos.

The single `Who`s In Your Head` will release on streaming platforms everywhere on September 17.



Formed in 2005, the American pop group, first gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. They consist of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.



The brothers wrote their first record that made its Hollywood Records release.

In mid-2008, they starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie `Camp Rock` and its sequel, `Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam`. The band have released five albums: `It`s About Time`, `Jonas Brothers`, `A Little Bit Longer`, `Lines, Vines and Trying Times`, and `Happiness Begins`.