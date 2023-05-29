Jon Favreau reveals Robert Downey Jr auditioned for a different Marvel character and not Iron Man

Imagine Robert Downey Jr as Captain America or Flash. Marvel Cinematic Universe director Jon Favreau revealed recently that the actor was initially considered for another superhero project before being roped in for playing Tony Stark.

Jon Favreau discussed Iron Man’s arc as Robert Downey Jr has been loved and praised for his iconic role in the hit franchise. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Iron Man, which kicked off Phase One of the MCU in 2008, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau sat down to look back on how the film became such a huge deal and one of the most-loved films from the MCU.

Jon Favreau said, “I remember you had all met with him [Downey] already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project. I think he had come through like maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was.”

Jon Favreau didn’t confirm exactly when Robert Downey didn’t go through for a role in Tom Story’s 2005 film. At the time, Fantastic Four were owned by 20th Century Fox until Disney acquired the studio in 2019. He was called in for an audition for the film when they saw a “spark in him” for the Iron Man role. “Once it was him, that’s when my life got a lot easier because he understood the voice of the character. And then one by one, people were just signing on board because now it became something interesting.”

Kevin said, “I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days. I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you,’ meaning we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him. Or you [Favreau].”

