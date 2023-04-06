Joker sequel wraps shoot as Todd Philips shares stunning new pics of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

Amid intense craze for Todd Philips’ upcoming Joker sequel, the filmmaker shared news about the Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix starrer. He revealed that the shoot for Joker: Folie à Deux was finally completed and he intends to get inside a cave and work on post production of the film so that the audiences can get to see it in time.

Todd took to Instagram to share new pictures from Joker: Folie à Deux as Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix pose in their character. Previously, the filmmaker had shared only limited glimpses at the stars in makeup and costume as Harley Quinn and Joker respectively.

Todd Philips captioned the post: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is a follow-up to the 2019 film, Joker which starred Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. The 2019 film Joker won the Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck, an aspiring comedian battling mental health issues. The new Joker sequel is slated to release on October 4, 2024.

The first pictures of Lady Gaga in character were revealed on Valentine’s Day when she posed with Joaquin Phoenix with his face in her hands. The filmmaker had then captioned the post: “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Recently, pictures of Gaga on the iconic New York staircase also went viral. The staircase first featured in the 2019 film when Joaquin’s Joker did a happy dance in an important sequence in the film.

