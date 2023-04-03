Lady Gaga shoots at the iconic New York staircase for Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga was spotted shooting for her upcoming Joker film with Joaquin Phoenix at the iconic New York staircase that was made famous by the latter in the 2019 film Joker. Lady Gaga is currently shooting for Joker: Folie À Deux as she plays the role of Joker’s lover Harley Quinn. It is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Joker, which won Best Actor Oscar for Joaquin.

In one picture, at the staircase, Lady Gaga can be seen in an oversized black coat and gloves. She can be seen walking down the staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. In another picture, she appeared to be discussing the scene in detail with her director Todd Philips.

The same staircase was used to highlight an important scene in Joaquin starrer Joker. The actor was seen dancing on the staircase in the film as he walked down the graffiti-laced staircase. Joaquin picked up the Best Actor Oscar for his role as a troubled man who can’t distinguish between reality and daydream.

Earlier, pictures from the Joker: Folie À Deux set went viral when Lady Gaga was spotted in her Harley Quinn character – red jacket, chequered top and a black skirt paired with mesh leggings. She was shooting some scenes at Manhattan's City Hall.

The first look from the movie was unveiled two months ago as Lady Gaga and Joaquin’s Joker surprised fans with their chemistry. The image showed a close-up of a shocked Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands.

Joker: Folie À Deux is set to release on October 24, 2024.

