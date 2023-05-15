Johnny Depp to make appearance at Cannes this year? Here's what we know

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kick off tomorrow (May 16) in the French Riviera town. The prestigious film festival is known for showing the best of cinema from the entire world, and some of the most prominent personalities of cinema arrive in the picturesque town for the 12-day festival.



This year, the Johnny Depp-starrer historical French drama Jeanne du Barry is all set to open the festival. The movie will be Depp's acting comeback after his much-publicised defamation case with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Lately, there was quite a buzz about whether the actor will attend the screening of the film or not.

However, now as per THR, a source has revealed that Depp will participate in the festival’s official press conference. Talking about Depp's movie, a veteran speciality distributor said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but it feels like it was a good way for [Depp] to get back into everything.''

The last time Depp attended the Cannes festival was in 2011 for the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

More about the film

In his French debut movie, Depp is essaying the role of Louis XV, the 18th-century French King of France who ruled from 1715 until his death in 1774.



The film is directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also play the lead role of Louis' favourite courtesan, Jeanne du Barry. The film also stars Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard, and Noémie Lvovsky.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one."

"She becomes the favourite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as a courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalises the court."

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

What Johnny Depp is doing nowadays?

After the tumultuous trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, who had accused him of mental and physical abuse, the actor has preferred to live a quite life away from the media glare.

Owing to all the shocking revelations, the actor lost many big projects of his career and was dropped by Warner Bros. from its Fantastic Beasts franchise and was replaced with Mads Mikkelsen in the role of evil wizard Grindelwald.

However, recently there have been rumours that he may reprise the role of Jack Sparrow in the multi-billion dollar-grossing Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Reports said that he has been offered a multi-million deal to come back. However, there is no confirmation on this yet.