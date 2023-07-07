Johnny Depp might work with Disney again, 'anything is possible': Source

Johnny Depp lost some of the biggest projects of his career due to his much-publicised fight with ex-wife Amber Heard. However, it's been more than a year since Depp's defamation case against Amber ended, with the court siding with Depp and agreeing that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career. Slowly and steadily, Depp's life is returning to normal, and recently a report came out that he may consider reuniting with Disney.

The company cut all its ties with the actor and dropped him from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise after Amber levelled many serious allegations against the actor and claimed she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Johnny might work with Disney again!

Amid so much buzz, People have learned that Johnny may say yes to the company for the new projects. An insider has told the publication that Depp would potentially come back for more films. "Anything is possible," the Depp insider says. "If it’s the right project, he’ll do it."

The source doesn't make it clear whether he will be returning for another Pirates film. However, The New York Times revealed last month that Disney was "seemingly inching the door open" to collaborating with the actor again.

Pirates of the Caribbean' producer on Depp's return to the franchise: Would love to have him

Addressing Depp's return as Jack Sparrow, the producer of the hit franchise, Jerry Bruckheimer, said that, ''he would love to have him in the movie''

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and centre again in a 'Pirates' sequel?"



Bruckheimer replied, "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I really don't know. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."

Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood, grossing over $4.5 billion worldwide. In the movie, Depp played the role of the notorious pirate Jack Sparrow and became one of the highest-paid actors thanks to the success of the films.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE