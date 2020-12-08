John Legend to host Global Citizen Prize Awards

John Legend will host the Global Citizen Prize Awards, an event that's all about giving leaders recognition for doing work to end extreme poverty.

In addition to Legend, the awards show will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly.

Apart from the star-studded musical lineup, the Global Citizen Prize Awards will also have appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Some of the night's top prizes include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

Up for the Global Citizen Prize for World Leader honor are Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Chairwoman & Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Director of UNAIDS Winnie Byanyima.

New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.