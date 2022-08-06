John Legend is all set to release his eighth studio album titled 'LEGEND'

American singer John Legend took to social media on Friday to share the poster and line-up of his eighth studio album titled 'LEGEND'. The singer shared two pictures on his official Instagram handle and in the caption, he revealed the album's release date. In the first picture, which seems like the cover of the album, John is seen posing shirtless with a plain backdrop. In the second snap, all 24 songs have been listed as Act 1 and Act 2.

On John's post, several celebs left heartfelt comments. But, out of everyone, John's wife Chrissy Teigen's comment grabbed netizens' eyeballs. "Love to find out the album name with everyone else. keeping me humble (sic)," Chrissy commented.

Meanwhile, fans too shared how excited they are for the album's release. One user wrote, "I’m so excited this album is sooooo fire!! Can’t wait for the world to witness your hard work and how amazing u sound !!! Omg. (sic)" Another wrote, "Let’s go!!!! Can’t wait. (sic)"

"#LEGEND out September 9th. pre-order link in bio," John's post read. Check it out below.

Also read: John Legend reveals where he stands regarding his friendship with Kanye West

Two days ago, John's wife Chrissy revealed that she is expecting again. Sharing a mirror selfie to flaunt her baby bump, the model wrote, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

Chrissy further added, "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long! (sic)" Check it out below.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot on September 14, 2013. They started dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2011. The singer popped the question during their Maldives vacation that year.