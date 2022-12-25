John Krasinski says he wants to star in Bollywood film, calls 'RRR' unbelievable

Actor John Krasinski, who is best known for playing pivotal roles in 'The Office' and 'Jack Ryan', recently shared in an interview that he wishes to work in a Bollywood film. He also spoke about 'RRR' and revealed that he has heard a lot about the film with many calling it an "unbelievable" movie.

In an interview with India Today, the actor said, "God, I would love to do a Bollywood film." However, the actor jokingly mentioned that he is not a great dancer.

"Oh, no dancing. I'd be horrible. I'd be in the scene, but I'd be the person that's not dancing." When told that in Bollywood, everyone has to dance, John replied, "That is true. I mean, I will do it (laughs) but with maybe some subtitles at the bottom that says ‘this guy's horrible’. As long as the audience is aware."

When asked about SS Rajamouli directorial 'RRR', John said, "Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it's unbelievable. I've been wanting to see, I haven't been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can't wait to see it."

The hype around 'RRR' is growing with each passing day and buzz about the film is spreading across the globe.

Recently, the N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan-starrer was nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song.

The song 'Naatu Naatu' has also been shortlisted for the Oscars.

Meanwhile, John is currently busy promoting the third season of 'Jack Ryan', which released on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. It is currently one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform.

