John Corbett is returning to ‘And Just Like That’ season 2, first look revealed

Carrie Bradshaw will apparently find a new love in 'And Just Like That' Season 2. On Friday, Sarah Jessica Parker teased the return of John Corbett to the show and Carrie's life. The show's official Instagram account shared a few photos of Parker and Corbett walking down the street in New York City hand in hand. Sharing the photos from the set, they captioned the post, "Shh." Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, commented on the post. The sequel to the iconic series revolves around three friends—Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt—as they navigate love and friendship in New York City in their 50s. The show was a revival of the popular series 'Sex and the City.'

In the first season, Carrie lost her husband, Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, after he suffered a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. His death in the very first episode of the series shocked many.



However, now it seems like, keeping all their history aside, Carrie and Aiden (Corbat) have rekindled their romance in the iconic series.



If we talk about their history, Corbat and Carrie have dated twice in the show. First, they broke up when Carrie cheated on him with Mr Big, and then she dumped him. Later, in season six, she learns that Aidan is married and is the father, too.



Corbat last played the role of Aiden 13 years ago in the 2010 film, 'Sex and the City 2.'



A few months back, Parker teased the return of Corbett in season 2. During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parker said, "Could be, could be," before adding, "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."



Before the premiere of season 1, Corbett teased his return to the franchise in an interview with Page Six. However, fans were disappointed after he never appeared on the show.



"I’m going to do the show," he told page six in a new interview, adding that the news is "very exciting" for him.



When asked about how many episodes he is going to be in, he said, "I think I might be in quite a few. I like all those people; they’ve been very nice to me," he added.



Critics and viewers alike gave the 10-episode series mixed reviews.