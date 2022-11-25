Joe Jonas, Glenn Powell-starrer Korean war drama 'Devotion' gets new release date in India

Joe Jonas and Glenn Powell's Indian fans will have to wait another week to watch the aerial war epic film 'Devotion' in theatres. The film's release date in India has been pushed from November 25 to December 2 due to unknown reasons.

The movie marks pop icon Joe Jonas' acting debut and it also stars Jonathan Majors. Based on the bestselling book written by Adam Makos, the film retells the impressive comradeship between US naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War.

Jesse Brown, who was the first black aviator in US Navy history, is played by Jonathan Majors and his compatriot and dear friend, Tom Hunder, is played by Glen Powell. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas will be seen as Marty Goode in the film based on real events.

The film has been directed by J. D. Dillard and written by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart. In terms of production, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill have bankrolled the film.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival at the Ontario Place Cinesphere on September 12. In the United States, it was released on November 23.

So far, the film has received positive reviews from the audience and critics and is doing pretty well at the domestic BO.

