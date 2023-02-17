Joe Biden praises Till, film on lynching of civil rights activist, at its White House screening

Movie based on the life of civil rights activist, Emmett Till, got praised at its White House screening. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film is about Till’s murder by racists and his mother’s fight for justice. Praising the film, the United States President Joe Biden said, “To everyone involved in this film, to paraphrase Maya Angelou: People will never forget how you make them feel. People will never forget how you make them feel. You know, you have that artist’s gift of making us feel our common humanity.”

The film is on the life of Emmett Till’s death in Mississippi almost 70 years ago, and the determination of Mamie Till-Mobley to open her son’s casket at his funeral and show the world the brutality with which he was murdered. Released theatrically in October, the film stars Danielle Deadwyler as Till-Mobley and Jalyn Hall as Emmett. Director Chukwu co-wrote the script with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp.

“Only with truth comes healing and justice and repair and another step forward in the — for that promise we all made but have never reached: a more perfect union,” Joe Biden said to the audience before the screening. “But we’ve never fully given up on it. That’s why we can’t just choose to learn what we want to know and we have to learn what we should know. We should know everything about our history. And that’s the — great nations do. Great nations. And we’re a great nation. And that’s why history matters so much. You know, that’s why this film matters so much,” he added.