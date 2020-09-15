JK Rowling's new book is being called out for its anti-trans plotline

She has done it again. Just a few months back JK Rowling had found herself in the middle of a controversy due to her comments on the trans community. The controversy had died down in few weeks time but it seems that Rowling has again irked the community with her new book titled 'Troubled Blood'.



The book is the latest in the Strike detective series that Rowling writes under the pseudonym Robert Glabraith. The story revolves around a cisgender male serial killer who has a fetish for women's clothing. In one instance in the book, he disguises himself as a woman to abduct a person.



Activists and critics have stated that the book has an anti-trans plotline which can be damaging to the community.

Several people took to Twitter to call out Rowling's transphobic work.

the jk rowling transphobia murder mystery book is 900 pages long lmfao please see a psychiatrist joanne — emma (@emmaschuetz) September 15, 2020 ×

I’ll stop tweeting about wanting JK Rowling to shut up when she stops wanting my Trans friends and family to die ✌️ — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) September 15, 2020 ×

Remember when the actors who played JK Rowling’s characters all told her to knock it off like she was the evil author in a goddamn episode of twilight zone being scolded by her own magical characters and she still didn’t knock it off — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) September 15, 2020 ×

I'm suddenly reminded of a meme. pic.twitter.com/7ddlQ7l1bC — SinfulBehaviors | BLM | ACAB (@SinfulBehaviors) September 15, 2020 ×

#TransRightsAreHumanRights



Understanding is the first step to acceptance @jk_rowling and only with acceptance can there be recovery



It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!



Every human life is worth the same, and worth saving! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 15, 2020 ×

The backlash comes in the wake of a trans row that has ongouing since June, when Rowling mocked a headline that included the inclusive phrasing “people who menstruate”.



She has since spoken out on the topic of transgender rights several times, and wrote an essay on the issue even. Her comments have been criticised by stars of 'Harry Potter' films like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and others.