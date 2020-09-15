JK Rowling's new book is being called out for its anti-trans plotline

WION Web Team New Delhi Sep 15, 2020, 03.16 PM(IST)

File image of JK Rowling. Photograph:( WION Web Team )

The book is the latest in the Strike detective series that Rowling writes under the pseudonym Robert Glabraith.

She has done it again. Just a few months back JK Rowling had found herself in the middle of a controversy due to her comments on the trans community. The controversy had died down in few weeks time but it seems that Rowling has again irked the community with her new book titled 'Troubled Blood'.

The book is the latest in the Strike detective series that Rowling writes under the pseudonym Robert Glabraith. The story revolves around a cisgender male serial killer who has a fetish for women's clothing. In one instance in the book, he disguises himself as a woman to abduct a person.

Activists and critics have stated that the book has an anti-trans plotline which can be damaging to the community.
Several people took to Twitter to call out Rowling's transphobic work.

The backlash comes in the wake of a trans row that has ongouing since June, when Rowling mocked a headline that included the inclusive phrasing “people who menstruate”.

She has since spoken out on the topic of transgender rights several times, and wrote an essay on the issue even. Her comments have been criticised by stars of 'Harry Potter' films like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and others.

