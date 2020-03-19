Jimmy Fallon starts #MyQuarantineInSixWords, Twitter obliges with funny replies

In this day and age where everyone is constantly updating about their lives on social media, staying in one place and distancing oneself socially for days can be daunting. As COVID-19 pandemic grips almost the entire world, self-isolation has become a common thing in many cities across the world. Most have quarantined themselves, and many are working from home.



On Wednesday, late-night show host Jimmy Fallon filmed an episode of his Tonight Show from home and called it the Home Edition. Fallon had his wife as the cameraperson and his daughter and dog were the guests on the show.



Fallon announced that the episode was the first of perhaps several more home edition version of his show.



" Hey, guys. It's been a crazy week, so for our first Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags, use six words to describe your time staying home and tag it with #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Could be on the show!"

Hey guys. It's been a crazy week, so for our first Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags, use six words to describe your time staying home and tag it with #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020 ×

Fallon urged fans to get creative on Twitter with the #MyQuarantineInSixWords and share experiences of their daily life in self-isolation. Twitter obliged with some hilarious memes.



Check these out:

This was from my bro-in-law who doesn’t have Twitter, but want to share.



“Social distancing minimum six paws apart”



#MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/AehQTSynDC — M I L R O S E ⁷ (@roziejin) March 19, 2020 ×

Since last week, hosts of all popular late-night shows have decided to film episodes in empty studios minus the presence of a live audience. Fallon is perhaps the first chat show host to have shot from his home where he has self quarantined himself along with his family.