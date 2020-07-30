Jessica Simpson reveals confronting the woman who sexually abused her as a child

Jessica Simpson has now opened up on why she confronted the women who had sexually abused her. The songstress and fashion mogul, in her memoir, Open Book, has opened up about the traumatic experience.

In the memoir, she revealed that she suffered as a child from a girl considered a family friend. However, years before she shared her story with the world, Simpson confronted her abuser.

Jessica said, "I went to her and I just said, 'I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,' because she was being abused by an older guy. He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me and so, like in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen."

She continued, "I told her in the moment, 'I know that you have a lot to deal with,' and I told her that she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments."

Jessica Simpson forgave her abuser as she told her, "'I just want you to know that I forgive you and I don't really care to be around you that much ever again, but I do want you to know that I know what happened between us and I'm not gonna live in denial about it’.”

She opened up after her divorce with Nick Lachey came through. She said, "I was celibate at the time and I was on this journey to explore myself and I knew that I couldn't move forward without letting her know that—I wasn't going to just leave it unsaid. I left it unsaid for far too long. I knew that if I was honest with her, it would clear my conscience. I even sent her the book and I told her that I hope that it brings healing."

