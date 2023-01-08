Jeremy Renner celebrates his birthday in hospital after snowplowing accident

Jeremy Renner is recovering well at the hospital after the shocking snowplow accident. The MCU actor, who was admitted to the hospital earlier this week, rang in his 52nd birthday on Saturday, January 7, with all the love and support of his fans around the world.



Renner, who is constantly updating his Instagram account with health updates, also shared a video on his birthday featuring a group of students singing and wishing the actor a happy birthday.



A special tribute video featured members of a youth organisation called The Base Chicago dancing and singing 50 Cent’s "In da Club."



In the short clip, the children are also holding boards reading Renner’s name. "Sending you a very happy birthday!" 🍰🎉🎁🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ to @jeremyrenner. Have a wonderful day!"Sending our #thebaseway," the caption read.

Reposting the same video on his Instagram stories, Jereny wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love!!!



He also commented on The Base’s Instagram post: "I love you all so much!" Thank you. "You've made my spirits sing!"



As a thank you to all the hospital staff, the 'Hawkeye' star on Friday shared a picture of himself surrounded by medical staff.



"Thank you, renowned medical ICU team, for beginning this journey," he wrote.

Jeremy's co-star Chris Evans also wished the actor on his birthday with a special tribute. Sharing a monochrome photo with Jeremy, Evans wrote: "Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way."