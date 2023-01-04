Jennifer Lopez shares unseen photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared on social media some never-seen-before images from her wedding to Ben Affleck. The two stars married in July 2022 in a chapel in Las Vegas and followed it up with a lavish wedding in Georgia a month later.



The singer shared highlights of 2022 on Instagram and dubbed it as 'one of the best years yet.' She wrote, "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...," she added hashtags #HappyNewYear', '#ImJustGettingStarted', '#WaitingForTonight' and '#ThisIsMeNow'.



The reel video featured memories of each month of 2022 and gave a glimpse of some unseen photos of Ben and Jennifer's wedding ceremonies.



The American singer walked down the aisle in a beautiful gown from the shelves of designer Ralph Lauren, it featured a feathered-like turtle neck, dramatic sleeves, and a long trail.