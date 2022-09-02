Jennifer Lopez shares dreamy wedding photos from her Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is still not out of her dreamy wedding that took place in Georgia. After their hush-hush wedding in Las Vegas, Ben and Jennifer again tied the knot in the fairytale wedding held in Ben's sprawling mansion.



Now, weeks later, Lopez is giving a sneak peek from the dreamy wedding via her JLo newsletter. The 'Hustle' singer also dropped a bunch of photos showing some heartfelt moments from the wedding.



"This is heaven. Right Here. We’re in it now," Lopez started the long letter by quoting her favourite line from Affleck's directorial, 'Live by Night'.



In the letter further, Lopez wrote how she surprised her husband Ben with Marc Cohn singing '‘True Companion'. The same song Ben and Lopez discussed twenty years ago when they were dating and were to get married with the same song playing at the back.

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion’ as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago,” she wrote.



“Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come.”

After their breakup, both Ben and Lopez had moved on in their lives. The 'Batman' actor married Jennifer Garner and become the father of three beautiful children. Meanwhile, Lopez is also a proud mom of twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer wore three white dresses by Ralph Lauren on her wedding day. The one she wore during the wedding was a plain white dress with ruffles at the bottom. She added a long aisle with this one. The second dress was a little dramatic with a pearl covering.

However, the third one was a backless one with a deep plunging front with silver embellishment.



“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” Lopez said talking about the emotional moment.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”



Looking at the photos, the wedding was indeed a magical day. The three-day wedding weekend on the picturesque site was made more pleasant with the pleasant decoration.

The wedding was a dreamy affair, the venue was decorated with white flowers, a piano, Mr and Mrs Affleck glow light love quotes written over the aisle, firecrackers, brunch on the riverfront and much more.



They originally tied the knot on July 17 in the Las Vegas wedding chapel.