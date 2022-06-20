Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme with gender-neutral pronouns, gets lauded by fans on social media

On Thursday, as Jennifer Lopez took to the stage she introduced her 14-year-old child Emma in gender-neutral pronouns. The singer and her child performed together at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala as she called the teen her 'favourite duet partner'. She used the pronoun they to introduce her child Emme to the audience.



"They are very, very busy, booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."



Jennifer and Emme performed Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Year's, with the teen using a rainbow-coloured microphone and rocking a hot pink outfit.



Lopez's move, particularly during the pride month, has been lauded by fans all over for being accepting of her children's gender identity.



One wrote, "Awww JLo respecting the pronouns", while a different follower chimed: "The best parents love and support their kids - go JLO and Emme!"



"This was J-Lo sharing that information. It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child," said another.

Also, Emme is absolutely adorable. I don't know how @JLo does it but despite her incredibly busy schedule, she managed to raise two great kids who absolutely adore her. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 17, 2022 ×

Go Emme! And way to be an awesome mom by respecting your baby’s pronouns ❤️ — Local Alejandra Ruins Everything (@exploding_girl) June 19, 2022 ×

Lopez shares Emme and Emme's twin Maximilian David Muñiz with her former husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Emme and Lopez had performed earlier togther at Superbowl Halftime Show in 2020.