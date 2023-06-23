Jennifer Lawrence shares Christian Bale has the best acting technique

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has quite a few opinions about various styles of acting techniques. Having evolved as an actor with many years of experience in the industry, Jennifer Lawrence got talking about her filmography and how things have changed while discussing her latest film, No Hard Feelings. During an interview, Jennifer spoke about the highly-debated topic of method acting with several industry experts having divided opinions about it.

Jennifer Lawrence is nervous to work with method actors

“I would be nervous to work with someone who’s method [acting]. Because I would have no idea how to talk to them, ’cause like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous,” Jennifer Lawrence said.