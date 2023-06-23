Jennifer Lawrence shares Christian Bale has the best acting technique
Jennifer Lawrence opened up about preferred acting technique and the one actor who's taught her a lot on the set.
Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has quite a few opinions about various styles of acting techniques. Having evolved as an actor with many years of experience in the industry, Jennifer Lawrence got talking about her filmography and how things have changed while discussing her latest film, No Hard Feelings. During an interview, Jennifer spoke about the highly-debated topic of method acting with several industry experts having divided opinions about it.
Jennifer Lawrence is nervous to work with method actors
“I would be nervous to work with someone who’s method [acting]. Because I would have no idea how to talk to them, ’cause like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous,” Jennifer Lawrence said.
Crediting Christian Bale for a change in perception in her, Jennifer said, “I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he [Bale] would start getting ready. I saw that and was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So then I started to do that.”
Not everyone in Hollywood likes method acting
Method acting is a highly discussed topic. Several actors like Andrew Garfield and Jeremy Strong believe in method acting while there’s Brian Cox, who has publicly expressed his disapproval.
Jennifer Lawrence has starred in several hit films like The Hunger Games franchise, American Hustle, X-Men franchise, Don’t Look Up, Mother! and Silver Linings Playbook. Her latest film, No Hard Feelings will release in theaters on June 23.
