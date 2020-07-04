Jennifer Grey, Clarke Gregg split after 19 years of marriage

Hollywood stars Jennifer Grey and Clarke Gregg have decided to end their marriage. According to a news agency, the couple announced the news on Friday in a joint statement on their social media accounts.



Their statement read, "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other."



"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we`ve shared and the wonderful daughter we`ve raised. P.S. totally crying as we post this," it continued.

The 60-year-old star Grey, and the 58-year-old star Gregg married in July 2001 on a beach in Martha`s Vineyard. Their daughter, Stella, was born in December 2001. Last month, Grey wished Gregg a happy Father`s Day in an emotional post. "Happy Father`s Day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o` time to make my dream come true," she wrote.



"For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn`t have done it without you," Gray added.



Gregg is best known for his MCU role as Agent Phil Coulson, and Grey previously won season 11 of `Dancing with the Stars.`