Jennifer Aniston's dad and veteran actor John Aniston is no more, actress pens heartfelt note

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston's dad John Aniston is no more. The 'Days of Our Lives' actor passed away at the age of 89 on November 11.



Sharing the devastating news on her Instagram, Aniston penned an emotional note for her late father. Posting a series of photos with her father, the 'Friends' star wrote: "Sweet papa... John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.''

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace—and without pain. And on 11/11, no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now: I'lll love you till the end of tim.⁣"



Concluding her post, Jennifer wrote, "Don't forget to visit.❤️"



Soon after the post was shared, tributes started pouring in for the late actor.



Actress Andie MacDowell wrote: "Great face, gorgeous father. Sending along with a red heart emoji."



Actress Naomi Watts commented, "Sending big love."



Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux simply commented with a heart emoji.

John's career and achievements -

John was best known for playing the role of Victor Kiriakis on the drama series 'Days of Our Lives'. He began portraying the role in 1985 and continued playing the iconic character till date. He has also appeared in a number of TV series including 'The West Wing', 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Mad Men', among others.

This year, he was bestowed with a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in 'Days of Our Lives'. However, John was not able to attend the ceremony, but her daughter did. Honouring her father, Jennifer said, "This is truly a special moment for me. It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.''