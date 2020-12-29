Jennifer Aniston gets slammed for her Christmas tree ornament

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 29, 2020, 04.14 PM(IST)

Jennifer Aniston Photograph:( Twitter )

Jennifer Aniston recently started a debate after she posted picture of an engraved ornament. 

The said ornament read: "Our first pandemic 2020” and it didn’t sit too well with fans of the actress who thought she was being ‘insensitive”.

There were others too who defended the actor and said that we should not assume that it belonged to her or that was her intention after all. 

Jennifer Aniston has not responded to the backlash as of now. 

