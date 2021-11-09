Jeff Bezos has a hilarious response to his girlfriend and Leonardo DiCaprio's viral video

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be one of the most influential men in the world, but even he pales in comparison to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. Or so it seems.



A video clip of Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez chatting with DiCaprio during the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles has gone viral. Reason: A besotted Sanchez who looks adoringly at DiCaprio, giving him a brief hug while ignoring her billionaire boyfriend Bezos who stands right next to her.



The six-second video was filmed has been viewed a staggering 16 million times on Twitter.

Noticing the video had gone viral, Bezos shared it himself with a hilarious photo of himself hugging a board that read, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop." Bezos captioned the image as "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," and tagged the actor.

The billionaire's tweet too has gone viral with over 1.4 lakh 'likes' and hilarious reactions.

With all the wealth you have in the world, you can’t buy a woman’s heart. 🤭 — Irene zhao (@Irenezhao_) November 8, 2021 ×

Jeff Bezos dating American news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019. Their relationship made headlines shortly after the Amazon chief revealed that he was divorcing his wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years together.