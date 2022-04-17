'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' new poster shows Ranveer Singh in shock!

Ranveer Singh's most awaited movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is among the films that have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic. After a much delay, the movie is all set to release in theatres on May 13.

Now, as the release date is nearing, makers have started teasing us with the interesting yet quirky poster of the movie. On Sunday, Ranveer shared a new poster that will surely make you think about the movie's subject for sure.

The new poster shows Ranveer is in shock as he's holding an unborn baby and points out the question of whether his character Jayeshbhai will become the father of a boy or a girl.

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is based on a social topic and Ranveer will play the role of a Gujarati man.



On the work front, Singh has many projects in his pipeline including Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' and Rohit Shetty's comedy 'Cirkus'.