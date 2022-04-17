Wait what? Al Pacino, 81 is dating a girl 53 years younger than him

Legendary actor Al Pacino is reportedly dating Noor Alfallah, who is 53 years younger than him.



Earlier this week, Pacino stepped outside in LA for a painter Julian Schnabel exhibition where he grabbed dinner with other friends including actor Jason Momoa, who shared a photo in which Noor is sitting next to Pacino. However, now after many rumours, reports are confirming that they are indeed dating.

Now as per Page Six, the iconic actor and Noor are actually dating for some time now. Their loved ones blossomed during the covid-19 pandemic.



Sources via a Page six said, ''Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic''. and they don't have any problem with the huge age between them.



In the past, Noor has dated many wealthy old men including Mick Jagger, 78, philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen and others. ''She mostly dates very richly older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen'' a source added as per Page Six.

Alfallah comes from a rich Kuwaiti American family and is also a vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony.

This is the first time Pacino has been seen out with a date since his 2020 breakup from Israeli actress Meital Dohan, who did have a problem with the age gap.



Al Pacino's dating news comes almost two years after his breakup with Meital Dohan. Later in an interview, Dohan said that “it’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino.”