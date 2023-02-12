Jaya Bachchan gets trolled for her outburst during Parliament session; watch viral video

A video of Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan angrily pointing her finger at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has gone viral. The actress-turned-politician, who is often trolled online for her public outbursts and her bittersweet interactions with the paparazzi, is seen walking out of the parliament during uproarious sessions over the Adani scam on February 9.

Jaya was standing in support of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil, who got suspended for the rest of the ongoing Budget Session for violating the directions of the chairman.

"I think it was done in a very humiliating manner. Shouldn't have happened. If they feel something wrong was done, they should've sent it to Committee. Don't know if they sent it. She wasn't given a chance to clarify," Bachchan said.

In no time, Jaya Bachchan started trending on Twitter as the viral video triggered a meme-fest online. Some angry Twitterati even slammed Bachchan on micro-blogging sites, calling her "arrogant and frustrated".

Frustrated elderly Jaya Bachchan will never be able to understand what is #REKHA #Rekha pic.twitter.com/TOI954tz65 — Anila Singh (@AnilaSingh_BJP) February 12, 2023

This is only & only & only a privilege for being a woman



No man, irrespective of party, will get away insulting the chair like this#JayaBachchan #RajyaSabha #VoiceForMen pic.twitter.com/VrHZHmr2Mn — Voice For Men India (@voiceformenind) February 12, 2023

Many leaders from India's ruling party BJP also slammed Bachchan for the same. BJP's Ajay Sehrawat shared the viral video online and wrote, "Jaya Bachchan's behaviour in the Rajya Sabha is condemnable."

India's Information and broadcasting ministry advisor Kanchan Gupta said the video reminded him of the time when the UPA was in power and Bachchan made some harsh comments. "Amitabh Bachchan rushed to apologise and issues a hand-wringing statement that ended with 'They are rulers, we are commoners'," Gupta tweeted.

Disclaimer: This article is a compilation of thoughts posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of WION.

