Jason Momoa’s Minecraft has a new release date as Warner Bros. made the announcement. The Studio has made several high-profile changes concerning its release calendar. Now, Minecraft will release theatrically on April 4, 2025.

The film is directed by filmmaker Jared Hess. The script has been adapted from a popular video game that hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.

In a series of announcements, Warner Bros. also revealed it is unscheduling its Wizard of Oz animated film Toto. The pic had been set to premiere on Feb. 2, 2024. Meanwhile, Barry Levinson’s The Wise Guys, starring Robert DeNiro, is instead taking that date.

As part of changes in its 2023 calendar – they have released DC Studios’ highly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This film also stars Jason Momoa in the lead. It will release on December 20 instead of Christmas Day.

Aquaman 2 will now release on the date that was reserved for The Color Purple, which had originally been set for December 25. The Color Purple is directed by Blitz Bazawule and is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

