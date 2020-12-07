Jason Bateman recalls the time when he was attacked by a chimpanzee on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jason Bateman revealed in his 'SNL' monologue that he was 'attacked' by a chimpanzee when he hosted the show in 2005

The actor made the revelation while hosting the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live'. He gave a monologue that included a rare throwback clip from the last time he hosted the comedy sketch show - in 2005.

Bateman started his story by setting the scene of his 2005 episode of "SNL," which included a live chimpanzee.

"If that show did that sketch today, they would use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit for safety, but back then, they used a real male adult chimpanzee. This was 2005 - things were loose," Bateman said. "Things were so loose that at the end of the show, the monkey was allowed to take a bow with us up here. We're all hugging, we're saying good night, the credits are rolling, and then the monkey tried to kill me."

Bateman said that during the credits segment, he bent down to "say 'good job'" to the animal.

"I'm a nice fella - but not the chimp," Bateman continued. "The chimp unhinges his jaw, he flashes the teeth, and he tries to bite my entire nose off."



The monologue then cuts to a clip from the 2005 episode in question, which shows the actor kneeling alongside a chimpanzee. The animal appeared to show its teeth as Bateman described, and it lifted its hands to Bateman's face.

"I am smiling - but inside, I'm thinking, a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares. They just keep hugging," Bateman recalled of the 2005 "SNL" scene. "Anyway, I survived. And after the show, I was told by the animal handlers that Mikey, the monkey, wanted to apologize."