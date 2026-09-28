/Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi faces public scrutiny following late-night domestic call days after announcing marriage

Police were reportedly dispatched to Kentaro Sakaguchi’s home around midnight on September 17 following an emergency 110 call made by his wife. According to Japanese publication Josei Seven, the response was triggered by an argument between the couple that had escalated. Authorities treated the incident as a private domestic dispute rather than a criminal matter, and no arrests or legal proceedings were initiated. Sakaguchi’s agency had not issued a comment at the time of reporting.

Sakaguchi's quite relationship with wife and previous controversies



The police visit came just 11 days after Sakaguchi announced his marriage on September 6 via his official paid fan club, writing: "On a personal note, I have recently married a woman who is not a public figure." He added that he intended to remain dedicated to his acting career. The news of his wedding was later confirmed by his agency to Oricon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His wife, a hair and makeup artist three years his senior, first met Sakaguchi on the set of the 2019 Nippon TV drama Innocence: False Charge Lawyer. According to reports, the couple dated for over five years before marrying. However, their relationship attracted public scrutiny in September 2025 following reports alleging that Sakaguchi had been involved with actor Mei Nagano while dating his partner. Shukan Bunshun claimed that after Sakaguchi disclosed the affair, his partner directly warned Nagano, "Stay away from my boyfriend."

From fashion model to global screen star



Sakaguchi began his career as a model for Men’s Non-no before making his acting debut in 2014. He gradually established himself as one of Japan's leading actors with prominent roles in television series such as Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Dr. Chocolate, and CODE: The Price of Wishes, as well as feature films like The 100th Love with You.