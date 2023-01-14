Jamie Lee Curtis to skip 2023 Critics Choice Awards after testing COVID-19 positive

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis has tested positive for coronavirus and she will reportedly not be attending the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15. She's nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. The 64-year-old was nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category but she lost it to Angela Bassett.

Sharing a health update on Instagram along with a photo of her positive test results, the actress wrote, "F**k COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms."

"I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew," Jamie continued.

Near the end of the post, she said that she is so proud of her co-stars and she would be cheering for them from home.

"I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set," she said. "Stay safe out there people."

Jamie's friends and followers rushed to the comments section to wish her a speedy recovery. Demi Lovato wrote, "Feel better mama," along with two black heart emojis. Another comment read, "I hope your powerful force knocks it out quickly with little or no symptoms." And, one fan wrote, "Thank you for testing & staying home. You always have been a great role model. Take care of yourself & hope you feel better soon!"

Rufus Wainwright also offered a supportive message that read, "Omg Jamie!!! Seriously!!! Well, I feel positive that you will win now!!!!"

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Haunted Mansion', which is directed by Justin Simien from a screenplay by Katie Dippold. The film also stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Jared Leto and Danny DeVito. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE