Jamie Lee Curtis reveals ‘Knives Out’ Thrombey family will not return in the sequels

Jamie Lee Curtis is giving some update about the 'Knives out' sequels



Earlier this week, the news of the Oscar-nominated movie getting two sequels on Netflix was out and now Jamie, who played Lynda Drysdale revealed that the dysfunctional Thrombey family won’t be seen in the planned sequels.



By sharing a still of the family from the movie, she wrote on her Instagram, “To clear up any rumours, the Thromby family is in family counselling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future,” wrote Curtis.

''Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing the prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self-publishing his memoir''.



“NONE of us will be joining Mr Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson, we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture.” she ended.



The 2019 movie is getting two sequels for Netflix. As per reports, the streaming giant has cracked a deal for two follow-ups of the 2019 hit, 'Knives Out 2' and 'Knives Out 3', for $450 million, which is reportedly one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history.

The mystery film follows the story of a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family. The film features an ensemble cast of Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Chris Evans and others.



The sequel will see Rian Johnson again as the director and writer, with Daniel Craig, who will also reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.



The movie was a huge hit and grossed over $311.4 million in worldwide ticket sales and also landed Johnson a 2021 Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.