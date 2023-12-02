Jamie Foxx's sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity

In an ongoing legal case against actor Jamie Foxx, the plaintiff referred to as "Jane Doe," has filed an affidavit in the New York Supreme Court requesting to retain anonymity in the public eye. Citing the sensitive nature of the matter and the potential for further emotional trauma, the accuser emphasised the significant shock, shame, and embarrassment already experienced due to the alleged sexual assault.

In the affidavit filed on Tuesday, "Jane Doe" expressed, "I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the assault, and I fear retaliation by others in the community."

The plaintiff also highlighted the emotional toll of coming forward, stating, "It was very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred." Describing the aftermath of the alleged assault, the accuser detailed experiencing depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, and distress. The fear of further emotional trauma from a public disclosure was expressed as a primary concern.

Jamie Foxx, through a spokesperson, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that the "alleged incident never happened." The statement referenced a previous lawsuit filed in 2020 in Brooklyn, which was dismissed shortly after filing. Foxx's camp insisted that the claims in the current case were not any more viable than they were in the past and expressed confidence in their eventual dismissal.

"In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again," the statement read.

Foxx's spokesperson further stated, "And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."

The complaint against Foxx was lodged in the New York Supreme Court last Wednesday, detailing an alleged incident dating back to August 2015 at Catch NYC's rooftop bar and lounge. The accuser claimed that Foxx groped and sexually assaulted her during this time.