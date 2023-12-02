LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Jamie Foxx's sexual assault accuser pleads for anonymity

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Accuser "Jane Doe" in the sexual assault case against Jamie Foxx seeks anonymity, citing emotional distress.

In an ongoing legal case against actor Jamie Foxx, the plaintiff referred to as "Jane Doe," has filed an affidavit in the New York Supreme Court requesting to retain anonymity in the public eye. Citing the sensitive nature of the matter and the potential for further emotional trauma, the accuser emphasised the significant shock, shame, and embarrassment already experienced due to the alleged sexual assault.

In the affidavit filed on Tuesday, "Jane Doe" expressed, "I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the assault, and I fear retaliation by others in the community."

The plaintiff also highlighted the emotional toll of coming forward, stating, "It was very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred." Describing the aftermath of the alleged assault, the accuser detailed experiencing depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, and distress. The fear of further emotional trauma from a public disclosure was expressed as a primary concern.

trending now

Jamie Foxx, through a spokesperson, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that the "alleged incident never happened." The statement referenced a previous lawsuit filed in 2020 in Brooklyn, which was dismissed shortly after filing. Foxx's camp insisted that the claims in the current case were not any more viable than they were in the past and expressed confidence in their eventual dismissal.

"In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again," the statement read.

Foxx's spokesperson further stated, "And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action."

The complaint against Foxx was lodged in the New York Supreme Court last Wednesday, detailing an alleged incident dating back to August 2015 at Catch NYC's rooftop bar and lounge. The accuser claimed that Foxx groped and sexually assaulted her during this time.

The alleged victim is seeking damages for pain and suffering, economic loss, as well as punitive damages in an amount that exceeds the jurisdiction of all lower courts.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Film set armorer in Baldwin shooting case pleads not guilty to unrelated gun charge

Illinois appeals court upholds Jussie Smollett’s disorderly conduct convictions and jail sentence

Chilean singer's alleged killer extradited, 50 years later

Topics