Jamie Foxx wishes sister Deidra with a heartwarming post, says he 'would've lost his life' without her

Jamie Foxx penned some heartwarming words for his sister. On the special occasion of her sister Deidra Dixon's birthday, the Spider-Man actor shared an emotional tribute to Dixon, in which he wrote that he would not be alive if his sister was not there.



In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an unspecified medical complication. The actor is currently recovering well at home.

Foxx tribute for his sister:

Sharing a bunch of photos of her sister, the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram that, "Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason.''



Further adding, "And without you I would not be here … had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis," he concluded the post.

The first photo of the carousel is a lovely picture of the siblings.

Check the post here:

Previously, Foxx talked about his critical health condition as he went on to reveal how his sister was there for him during the tough time. In July, Jamie shared a video on his Instagram handle giving an update to his fans about his health complications. However, he didn't specify the exact details of his medical condition that led him to the hospital.

Talking about his undisclosed health battle, Foxx said in a video, in which he said, ''I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he continued.

"You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie television show," Foxx added. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."



"And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter, Corrine Marie, saved my life," the actor said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

Foxx's yet-to-be-disclosed health scare

In April, the 55-year-old was rushed to a medical facility in Georgia, where he was filming a Netflix movie.

No details on his "medical complication" have been revealed since. Back then, it was also reported that the actor suffered paralysis and blindness due to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the reports were quashed as baseless rumours.

Foxx, an actor, comedian, and singer, has worked in several movies like, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Robin Hood, Baby Driver, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, among others. He won an Academy Award in 2005 for the biopic Ray.

