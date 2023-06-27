Jamie Foxx is getting better from mystery ailment reveals former co-star Porsche Coleman

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is getting better after he suffered a yet-to-be-disclosed health complication and had to be admitted to a hospital for treatment. Two months after it was announced that he was going through a health scare, Jamie Foxx’s co-star revealed that he is better than before. Jamie Foxx is a private person says former co-star Jamie’s former co-star Porscha Coleman recently spoke about the actor and said, "One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low." She added, "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well."

"Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe,” she continued at the BET Awards 2023.

Porsche Coleman starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the 2021 series Dad You're Embarrassing Me. On her working experience with Jamie, she said, "As I said, Foxx is somebody that I've always looked up to, and he's just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever's on the paper he's not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him!" Jamie Foxx was alleged to have suffered a post COVID-19 vaccine complication Earlier reported as a COVID-19 vaccine complication, Jamie Foxx’s illness has been kept under wraps. Sharing his health update with fans, Foxx wrote on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” This was in May.

Jamie’s next project will be with his daughter Corinne Foxx. The father-daughter duo will be seen hosting a new game show called We Are Family. The two already host a Fox game show called Beat Shazam. As he recovers, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne have taken over the hosting duties temporarily.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.