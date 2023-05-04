Jamie Foxx is better, issues first statement since hospitalisation
Story highlights
Jamie Foxx was hospitalised three weeks ago following a medical emergency. Details of the same have not been released yet.
In a first since being hospitalised, Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx thanked his fans for their constant support. Sharing a statement on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.”
Jamie Foxx had to get admitted to a hospital following a medical emergency. The star is yet to reveal the cause of this medical emergency. Neither his family nor his representative have disclosed the details of the medical complication that Jamie faced but it’s being reported that he is doing better and is currently on his way to recovery.
In an Instagram story, Jamie also thanked Nick Cannon for taking over guest hosting duties of Beat Shazam in his absence. The sixth season of the game show is now in production. Beat Shazam is Jamie Foxx’s project as he serves the host and executive producer of the game show. He launched the show in 2017. Another Foxx on the show is the actor’s daughter, Corinne as a DJ. Since father’s absence, Corinne has been temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne.
Corinne Foxx announced Jamie’s hospitalisation on Instagram on April 12. “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she wrote at the time.
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx has Netflix action comedy Back in Action in the pipeline. When he faced a medical emergency, he was shooting for this project. Back in Action will have Cameron Diaz return to acting. It is directed by Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon. The supporting cast includes Glenn Close, Fleabag priest Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou.