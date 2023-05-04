Jamie Foxx is better, issues first statement since hospitalisation

In a first since being hospitalised, Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx thanked his fans for their constant support. Sharing a statement on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.”

Jamie Foxx had to get admitted to a hospital following a medical emergency. The star is yet to reveal the cause of this medical emergency. Neither his family nor his representative have disclosed the details of the medical complication that Jamie faced but it’s being reported that he is doing better and is currently on his way to recovery.

In an Instagram story, Jamie also thanked Nick Cannon for taking over guest hosting duties of Beat Shazam in his absence. The sixth season of the game show is now in production. Beat Shazam is Jamie Foxx’s project as he serves the host and executive producer of the game show. He launched the show in 2017. Another Foxx on the show is the actor’s daughter, Corinne as a DJ. Since father’s absence, Corinne has been temporarily replaced by Kelly Osbourne.