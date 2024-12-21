New Delhi, India

It's just the start! James Gunn's Superman is one of the most-awaited movies of the year 2025. On Thursday (Dec 19), the first teaser trailer of the fourthcoming movie was released, and within 24 hours, it scripted history by becoming the most viewed movie trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.

Two days after the release of the trailer, Gunn celebrated the grand welcome Superman had received from the audience.

Taking to his X handle, the director revealed that the teaser trailer has amassed 250 million views.

“Krypto really did take us home: With over 250 million views and a million social posts, ‘Superman’ is officially the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros,” Gunn said on X.

“This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July. Happy Holidays!”

Notably, the Superman teaser trailer has surpassed the record set by previous big releases like Joker: Folie à Deux, the trailer of the movie had garnered 167 million views in the first 24 hours and the trailer of Inside Out, had amassed 157 million views.

However, Superman's trailer views are much behind the record set by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine, which got 365 million views in the first 24 hours.

Superman teaser trailer

On Dec 19, the first teaser trailer was dropped featuring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. The teaser trailer gave the audience a brief hint about Gunn's new movie and how colourful he had made his world.

The teaser featured Corenswet as Man of Steel and his alter ego, Clark Kent, who is a reporter for the newspaper The Daily Planet.

The other characters that make an appearance in the trailer are: Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Kent's colleague and love interest. Superman's arch nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Superman's dog Krypto and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) among others.

Superman will be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.