New Delhi, India

It's a wrap for Stranger Things! On Friday (Dec 20), Netflix announced that filming for the fifth and final season of its hit creature feature series has been completed. The season that will mark the end of the beloved series is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for the cast and the millions of fans.

Advertisment

The gang comprising of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will return one last time, and the audience just can't wait to see how the story unfolds. Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton will be joining the principal cast.

Sharing an update, the streamer posted on X, “That’s a wrap on ‘Stranger Things.”

''See you in 2025,'' the makers said, while also dropping some behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew.

Advertisment

THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025. pic.twitter.com/DWkIwMMOJ3 — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2024 ×

After a delay in shooting due to actors' and writers' strikes, the filming of season 5 began in 2024.

Stranger Things season 5: Episode Titles

Advertisment

In November, the makers confirmed the 2025 release, with the number of episodes and titles for the upcoming season.

The teaser revealed the episode titles: “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of _____,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge” and “The Rightside Up.”

As of now, not much is known about the season 5 plot, but one thing that has been confirmed is that the audience will see a time jump in the series.

In the last teaser, it was revealed that the new season would start in the fall of 1987, hinting at a rumoured one-year time jump as season 4 started in March 1986.

The fifth and final season of the much-loved show will be released in 2025. However, the exact release date has not been revealed.