James Gunn hits back at racist comment that questioned Iwuji's casting in Guardians of Galaxy

DC Studios top boss James Gunn is defending his next film’s villain and how! James Gunn defended Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji, after many social media users slammed the casting.

It all started when James teased Chukwudi Iwuji’s first look from the set of his upcoming Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and captioned it, “Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy.” This will be James Gunn’s last Marvel film as he made the switch to DC last year.

On the photo, several netizens wrote that they didn’t like the idea of a white guy being painted black to play a black character. One user wrote, “Da***… another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or I dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino? (how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something… because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.'”

The user continued, “Next time, a major character (hero/villain)will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and what's PC and not on acting and what’s established.”

On the comment, James Gunn replied, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a sh** what ethnicity @chukwudi_iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the colour.)”

James Gunn has previously worked with Iwuji in Peacemaker, a HBO series.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the final installment of the franchise and James Gunn’s final project at Marvel. He is now heading DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. The film hits theatres May 5.

