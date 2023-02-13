James Flynn, Irish producer of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ dies at 57

''No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners”.



Paying tribute to Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland, said in a statement, "Over the course of his career, James Flynn made a remarkable contribution to the Irish film industry, both in terms of fostering the development of films by the Irish film community itself, and in bringing so many international projects to this island."



Producer Ed Guiney told The Irish Times, “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.''



“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”



Guiney said, “He was witty and wise. He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us. He will be sorely missed and is huge loss to the industry.”



"James' loss at such a young age is a huge loss to the industry and to all of us who knew him," Higgins continued.