James Flynn, Irish producer of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ dies at 57
In his decade-long career, James Flynn has produced a number of critically acclaimed movies and Tv series including Ben Affleck and Matt Damon-starring 'The Last Duel', 'Vikings' and its spinoff 'Valhalla'.
Irish film producer James Flynn, who co-produced the Oscar-nominated film 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' passed away, he was 57 years old.
The reason behind Flynn's death is unknown. His production company has told The Irish Times in a statement, as per THR. He reportedly died on February 11.
Martin McDonagh’s 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is one of the frontrunners of this award season and is curruntly nominated in nine categories at the Academy Awards. The film has won three Golden Globe Awards this year.
In 1997, Flynn established his own company, Metropolitan Films 1997 with his wife Juanita Wilson. Before this, he was the deputy CEO of the Irish Film Board (now Screen Ireland).
He later founded Octagon Films in 2002, specifically for the international market.
Metropolitan Films said in a statement: “All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague, and great friend, James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side.”
''No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners”.
Paying tribute to Michael D Higgins, President of Ireland, said in a statement, "Over the course of his career, James Flynn made a remarkable contribution to the Irish film industry, both in terms of fostering the development of films by the Irish film community itself, and in bringing so many international projects to this island."
Producer Ed Guiney told The Irish Times, “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.''
“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”
Guiney said, “He was witty and wise. He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us. He will be sorely missed and is huge loss to the industry.”
"James' loss at such a young age is a huge loss to the industry and to all of us who knew him," Higgins continued.
(With inputs from the agency)