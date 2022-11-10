James Corden plays chef in next show, says ‘Jamie Oliver’ not the inspiration

Popular TV host James Corden will next be seen in Prime Video’s UK Original series ‘Mammals’ that will premiere on November 11. The dark comedy-drama series stars James Corden as a chef who finds out his wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) is cheating on him.

While his character is that of a chef, James recently revealed that contrary to reports, it has not been inspired from the life of real-life chef Jamie Oliver. The comparisons surfaced when James Corden was seen in stills from the show riding motorbikes. Jamie Oliver is popular for his penchant for riding motorised wheels.

Rubbishing the similarities, he said, “Jamie Oliver was absolutely not the inspiration for Mammals.”

“Jamie Oliver was on a moped,” James Corden added.

‘Mammals’ is a six-episode drama comedy series that explores the complexities of modern marriage. Directed by Stephanie Laing, and written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning Jez Butterworth, the series also features Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins in pivotal roles.