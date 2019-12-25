James Corden opens up on his role in 'Cats' and on hearing that it's 'terrible'

Popular TV show host James Corden opened up on his latest film release ‘Cats’ as he said that he has heard that it is “terrible”.

James Corden plays Bustopher Jones in ‘Cats’, Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Speaking at a BBC interview, he said, “I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard it’s terrible.”

He added, “I’ll catch it one day, I imagine.”

‘Cats’ was made on a budget of $100 million but earned only $6.5 million during its opening weekend.

After some criticism of the film, Universal Studios announced that they will send in theatres the film with “improved visual effects”.

Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, the film shows the actors’ faces but with a body of cat. The film also stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.