James Corden on being banned from NYC eatery: I have made a rude comment

In a recent episode of 'The Late Late Show', host James Corden opened up about the recent controversy that had him banned momentarily from a popular New York restaurant.



The TV presenter was banned by the owner of the NYC restaurant Balthazar after he reportedly misbehaved with the staff there.



Corden himself called his behaviour 'ungracious' and admitted that he had been "walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong".

Last week the owner, Keith McNally, claimed the TV host had been “extremely nasty” to staff on two separate occasions.

McNally’s social media post about the incident prompted a backlash, with calls for Corden to be barred from other venues. Hours later McNally informed his followers that Corden had called and apologised and that he had decided to lift the ban.

On Monday’s episode of his show, Corden said his comments had been made “in the heat of the moment” and he would apologise in person to the staff at Balthazar.

Speaking about McNally’s claims, Corden added, “Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong.

“I also hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I’ve ever upset anybody ever. It was never my intention. It just wasn’t. I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I’m allowed in again one day so when I’m back in New York I can go there and apologise in person, which is something I will absolutely do.”

“But the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server," he added.

Corden revealed that he contacted McNally “immediately” after seeing his post. “I told him how upset I was that anybody was hurt by anything that I had done and anything that I had said and we had a good talk.

“He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air. And I felt like we dealt with it privately … but by this point, the story was out there and more people were upset.”

After showing a series of scathing tweets to his audience, he said, “I get it. I totally understand. I understand everybody getting upset and I accept everybody’s opinion."