Veteran Hollywood director James Cameron has spoken out against US President Donald Trump and shared his relief that he will soon become a New Zealand citizen. Cameron, who has owned a large dairy farm in South Wairarapa since 2012, has revealed plans to permanently relocate to the country.

Cameron’s strong criticism of Trump

Speaking to Stuff, Cameron expressed his dismay over Trump’s leadership, stating, "I think it’s horrific, I think it’s horrifying … I see it as a turn away from everything decent. America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit."

Seeking distance from US politics

Cameron further explained his frustration with the current state of American politics, adding, "I don’t know if I feel any safer here, but I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening. There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets – at least they’ll put it on page three … I just don’t want to see that guy’s face any more, on the front page of the paper. It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over."

Comparing New Zealand to Canada

The Titanic and Avatar director also compared New Zealand to his birth country, Canada, highlighting the similarities in culture and values, "I grew up in Canada, and I see a lot of similarities here in the way people behave. I actually like it here a little better. There’s an innate respect and a demand for respect. Everybody has this kind of equal status in terms of personhood. And I love that – that’s what I wanted my kids to experience."

