Jacob Elordi pushed me against the wall and grabbed my throat, says Radio host

New details have surfaced surrounding an alleged altercation involving Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his role in the hit HBO series Euphoria. The incident reportedly occurred in southeast Sydney, where Australian authorities are said to be investigating claims of physical assault against a radio producer.

According to reports, Joshua Fox, a staffer at KIIS FM, a local radio station, tracked the Saltburn star to a bar in Sydney when he heard the actor was in the city. Fox then approached the actor with a fooling request: to fill a jar with his bathwater, in a reference to a viral bathtub scene from his latest project. However, the encounter took a serious turn as Elordi allegedly took offence to the request, Fox revealed on the Kyle and Jackie O Breakfast Show.

Fox recounted the incident, stating that Elordi became increasingly agitated and demanded that any recording of the interaction be stopped and deleted. Despite Fox's compliance, the situation escalated, with Elordi allegedly pushing Fox against a wall and placing his hands on his throat. The radio producer described feeling intimidated during the encounter and he wanted to keep the footage as evidence of the alleged assault.

In an audio clip shared by Fox, Elordi can be heard asking not to be filmed. The exchange, intended as a lighthearted prank, quickly turned sour, leading to the alleged physical altercation. “He kind of gets up in my face … He’s a lot taller than me. I could’ve kissed him, he was that close, I’m backed against this wall, he’s right in my face and his two boys are now on either side of me. … It was kind of scary. I’m feeling quite intimated, and Jacob demands I delete the footage,” said Fox.

According to reports, Fox has indicated that he does not intend to pursue legal action against Elordi, despite the reported incident. However, the matter has garnered significant attention, with fans and media outlets speculating on the details of the altercation and its potential implications for both parties involved.

Elordi, who hails from Brisbane, is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Award at the AACTA Awards for his role in the black comedy film Saltburn. The main ceremony is scheduled for February 10 at the Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast. The actor's attendance at the awards ceremony remains uncertain amid the ongoing investigation.