'It's saggi phool, not a crown,' Kangana Ranaut schools internet



Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in recent shoot pictures but she grabbed headlines when she schooled the Indian media for not recognising homegrown jewellery and mistook it for a crown. Sharing pictures in a beautiful lehenga with minimal makeup on her, Kangana wrote, “You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap.” As comments started pouring in for her new look, media houses also reported on her latest fashionable post, calling her headgear, a crown. This did not go down too well for the Bollywood actress.

Replying in comments, Kangana wrote that it is indeed ‘saggi phool’, a special kind of head jewellery that Indian have been wearing far longer than any crown. She elaborated that a saggi phool is worn in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. She schooled the “embarrassing journos” for not knowing about their Indian heritage. It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos … 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9PcO0f3yaL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 5, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut revisited old memories as she shared a video clip featuring herself and Salman Khan as she appeared on the latter’s popular TV show Dus Ka Dum. She is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's popular song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in a ghagra choli which she was given during the show. Salman thanked Kangana for her showmanship spirit.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her political drama, Emergency. It is her first solo directorial, which revolves around the life of former PM Indira Gandhi. While Kangana will be seen as the late politician, actors such as Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film in key roles.

