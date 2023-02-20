'It's fun getting old' says Pamela Anderson in new post

Pamela Anderson has aged like fine wine. The 55-year-old star recently made way to Netflix with her documentary Pamela, A Love Story and there’s obviously her book too. Sharing thoughts on aging and accepting her body as it is, Pamela is not holding any card too close to her.

In a recent Instagram post, Pamela stunned her fans as she flaunted a thin, floor-length gown with a large cutout from her hip to the stomach, showing off her toned abs. In another, she flaunted her sans makeup look in which her freckles are visible.

“I’d rather show my freckles…It’s fun getting old. It’s a relief. And at a certain age we just look younger and fresher without makeup,” she captioned the post “This is me—I’m happy with who I am right now. It’s a new world and I’m very grateful for all of the love.”