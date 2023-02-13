It's Autobots vs Decepticons vs Maximals: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer promises lots of action

Paramount dropped its trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the latest instalment of the hit franchise. The film has Steven Caple Jr as the director.

Based on the Hasbro toy line, the film cast includes Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and the voices of Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Cristo Fernández and Tobe Nwigwe.

The new film will have many more Autobots and will introduce a new breed of Transformers - the Maximals. This will be in addition to the fight between Autobots and Decepticons – for their control over Earth.

Watch the trailer: