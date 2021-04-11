It’s a wrap! ‘Friends’ cast wraps up filming for HBO Max reunion special

And it's a wrap!



After so many days of speculation and a day after, Matthew Perry post revealed that the stars are back on the set, the most awaited special reunion has finished filming.



The official Friends Instagram account shared a photo on Sunday morning (April 11). Sharing the photo of the light display reading Friends: The Reunion. ''That’s a wrap! 🎬 Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion,” the caption read.

The announcement comes after Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, posted a photo of himself from the makeup room, stating the picture was taken “seconds before eating a makeup brush, not to mention reuniting with my Friends”. The post which was deleted later was quick to grab everyone attention. There is currently no air date announced.





The six cast members - Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmeralong with the show's creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane will sit down for an unscripted chat with Ellen DeGeneres. The episode will be shot on NBC comedy's original soundstage where the hit show was shot years back.



The special episode was announced in early 2020 and was scheduled to air in May 2020 but the pandemic delayed the filming and the premiere date of the special episode.



It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.