It's a wrap for Margot Robbie starrer 'Barbie' co-starring Ryan Gosling

It's a wrap for 'Barbie'! Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated live-action film is centred on the famous doll line with Margot Robbie playing the lead role of the iconic doll.



On Saturday, the whole team celebrated the wrap day. Actor Hari Nef shared a fun picture of the entire team featuring Margot, America Ferrera, director Gerwig, and Sharon Rooney among others.



''It's a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland,'' Nef captioned the goofy photo in which Margot is kneeling down in front as all cast and crew pose for the photo.

Sharon Rooney also shared the same photo and wrote, ''Barbie, a true gift''.



The film also features Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, and Simu Liu among others.

Recently, many videos and photos of Margorat and Ryan from the set went viral.

The first look of Robbie and Gosling was revealed a few months back. More information about the film has been kept under wraps.

Ryan, who's playing the role of Barbie's boyfriend Ken recently shared his excitement about the film. Recently, during the premiere of his action film, the actor shared his excitement with Variety. “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

Further talking, Gosling said, “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this.''



“Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”